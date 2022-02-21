On Monday morning, the crowd gathered at Verona Villa in Frisco was given a challenge.
In a room at the event venue, Frisco ISD Board member Dynette Davis challenged the crowd to live out the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to reach for unity.
“I am here today to challenge us all to use the foundation that Dr. King laid to make progress through unity like never before,” Davis said. “I am here today to share the importance of Frisco leading the way--something that has been the standard for our community and has made us No. 1. I am here today to challenge every person in this room to make unity the common language that we all speak.”
Frisco city officials and community members gathered Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Frisco Day of Service event. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but was postponed due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s event allowed attendees to hear from speakers including Miss Frisco, Taylor Kilpatrick; keynote speaker Davis; Kate Shaw, representing Students for Equity Through Education; and Jai’ Chewe, winner of the 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oration Competition in Frisco.
Speakers also included Frisco City Councilman Bill Woodard, who said he was proud of Frisco and its diversity.
“Just as quickly as our population numbers are changing, so is the face of Frisco, and when you throw that many cultures so quickly into one spot, sometimes the recipe turns out badly. But instead, we’re collaborating,” Woodard said. “We are working together to learn, educate and to dispel myths and fears and to become truly a global community, one that is stronger and healthier because of our differences, not in spite of them.”
During her keynote speech, Davis highlighted key moments in Frisco’s history towards unity: the integration in 1964; the election of Rev. Otis Spears, Frisco’s first Black City Council member, in 1983; the election of Gopal Ponangi, the first Indian-American member of FISD’s board of trustees, in 2019; Davis’s election as the first African American on the district board of trustees in 2020 and Councilwoman Angelia Pelham’s being the first African American woman elected to the Frisco City Council, which took place in 2021.
“Our progress is significant, and as a community, we have indeed come a long way,” Davis said. “I would like to leave you today asking one simple question: Where do we go from here? How do we continue to make progress as a community, embrace our rich diversity while celebrating our firsts as history and giving them a sense of normalcy?”
“We all have a very important role to play,” she added. “Today and every day, I challenge you to befriend someone different than you. It really doesn’t have to be complicated. Pay attention to social issues, find one that troubles you and work to eliminate it. Don’t ignore the issues of today’s world that make you uncomfortable. Commit to serving others and leading by example. Last but not least, have faith.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.