Frisco ISD hosted its annual Dance Team Showoffs Wednesday night at two different high schools. At the Reedy High School gym, students from Emerson, Frisco, Independence, Liberty and Reedy high schools performed for the community.
"Our teachers started doing this several years ago kind of on their own just to prep the students for when they were going to go to their contests," Pete Hazzard, Frisco ISD's managing director of fine arts, said at the Memorial High School event.
About four years ago, he said, the event was elevated to include all teams and to be a "bigger deal."
"I think dance is such an important part of the curricular offerings that we have in Frisco, and I think it’s evidenced by the continued growth of our programs in terms of the number of students participating, but also just the growth in the performance level," Hazzard said.
