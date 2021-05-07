The Frisco Police Department is investigating after an overnight crash involving a wrong-way driver left one person dead, two others hospitalized, and a fourth with minor injuries. The crash occurred in the 9900 block of southbound State Highway 121, just east of Ohio Drive.
At around 11 p.m. Thursday, Frisco Police responded to the crash and located three vehicles involved. The initial investigation showed that a vehicle traveling the wrong way struck a second vehicle head-on. A third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and struck the rear of the second vehicle.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Bethel Gebrekidan of Plano. He was transported to an area hospital by Frisco Fire/EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital with injuries. While their condition is unknown, both are expected to survive. The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released at the scene.
The circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
