The Frisco Police Department is investigating a fatality crash after a vehicle fled officers early yesterday morning and subsequently crashed in the intersection of southbound Dallas Parkway at Warren, killing the driver.
At around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to what was reported as a possible home-invasion robbery at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Frisco Green Ave. Officers had information that a suspect was seen leaving in a silver 2019 Chevrolet Corvette. Arriving officers observed the vehicle driving southbound on Gaylord and attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, traveling east on Cowboys Way before turning south on Dallas Parkway and continuing at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached Warren Parkway, the driver ran the red light, crashing into a white pickup.
The driver of the Corvette, who was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Provost of Plano, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
