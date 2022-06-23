Frisco's "next great destination project" is closer to reality.
The forthcoming Firefly Park development made a splash last month when Dream Hotel Group announced plans to bring a boutique 200-key hotel to the development. Now, the Frisco City Council has given zoning approval to the land that will make way for a development of mixed uses that is expected to bring vitality to the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and US 380, just above PGA Parkway.
According to city documents, the applicant requested an amendment to the planned development for the land that would adopt new development standards that would allow for a "redesigned mixed-use development that focuses more on being an integrated office, retail, entertainment, and residential development."
The proposal included bringing a mix of high-rise residential, mid-rise residential, urban flats and townhome units. The development would include a maximum of 2,200 units. The proposal came below the maximum 3,154 units that could have been requested based on land use designations and also included voluntary phasing stipulations.
A portion of the property is owned by Frisco North Development LLC while another portion (about 56 acres) is owned by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. While residential development could happen on the EDC property, Development Services Director John Lettelleir said doing so would require a specific use permit. Lettelleir said the EDC is not selling the property at the time.
“Some people have asked about it, that’s not the case, but they will work with anybody trying to get corporate headquarters to locate on the property, because that hard corner is the most important piece on this as far as getting office development,” he said.
The proposal also includes more than the required open space for such a development. While regulations require at least 10% of the property be open space, the applicant is proposing that 14%, or 35.25 acres, be designated as open space. Plans for the space include a stepped amphitheater, a tree grove, event lawn, illuminated immersive walk and water features, according to city documents.
The proposal was met with approval and anticipation by Frisco City Council members.
"We have said for many years that we want to continue to create new entertainment destinations, and that’s exactly what you’re doing," Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham said.
Mayor Jeff Cheney, recalled denying a plan that had been brought to the council a few years before, stating it was not aspirational enough" at the time.
"Certainly the PGA coming in has helped, and PGA Parkway," Cheney said, "and to their credit, they have cast a new vision. In fact, this is a very aspirational vision for what this piece of property can become."
He added that the open space component will be a signature aspect of the property.
"Firefly Park, in my estimation, will be the next great destination project in the city of Frisco," he said. "So job well done."
