H-E-B frisco file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area.

An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

