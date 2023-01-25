Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area.
An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“The applicant needs additional time to address staff’s comments and requests to withdraw this application,” a city memo stated.
In a statement to Frisco’s development services department, Hector Leon of Westwood Professional Services stated, “As the representative of H-E-B Frisco 2 Store #802, I hereby request to withdraw CP22-0041. It will be resubmitted to the City of Frisco Development Services at a later date.”
The application focused on a 23.6-acre piece of land, owned by H-E-B Grocery Company, located on the southwest corner of FM 423 and US 380.
The move comes after the applicant was granted a 30-day extension by the Planning and Zoning commission on Jan. 10.
The project was originally submitted on Dec. 12.
The conveyance plat application withdrawal was approved on Jan. 24 as part of the commission's consent agenda.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
