HEB frisco file.jpg

A view inside the first H-E-B store in Frisco, which opened in September. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Plans are moving forward for a proposed second H-E-B store in Frisco.  

On Tuesday, Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for plans related to a second Frisco-based H-E-B store, according to city documents. The location in question is a roughly 23-acre site at the southwest corner of US 380 and FM 423. The land is owned by H-E-B, according to city documents. 

