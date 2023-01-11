Plans are moving forward for a proposed second H-E-B store in Frisco.
On Tuesday, Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for plans related to a second Frisco-based H-E-B store, according to city documents. The location in question is a roughly 23-acre site at the southwest corner of US 380 and FM 423. The land is owned by H-E-B, according to city documents.
A city memo described the proposed conveyance plat item as "one big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash." The project was submitted on Dec. 12, according to city documents.
The 30-day extension came at the request of the applicant.
"As the representative of HEB Frisco 2 Store #802 & CP22-0041, I hereby request an extension, as permitted under House Bill 3167, to allow for additional changes to be made to the plans prior to action being taken," a letter from Hector Leon of Westwood stated.
According to the city memo, the item is slated to be placed on the Jan. 24 meeting agenda.
The extension was approved as part of the commission's consent agenda.
H-E-B opened its store Frisco in September, and then opened its Plano store in November. Locations in McKinney and Allen are under construction.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
