During its Tuesday regular meeting, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a 10th fire station.

According to city documentation, the station would go on roughly 30 acres on the southwest corner of Teel Parkway and Little Ranch Road, near the golf courses at PGA Frisco.

