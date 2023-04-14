During its Tuesday regular meeting, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a 10th fire station.
According to city documentation, the station would go on roughly 30 acres on the southwest corner of Teel Parkway and Little Ranch Road, near the golf courses at PGA Frisco.
“A City fire station is proposed for Lot 1 located on the south side of the proposed extension of Fields Parkway,” a city document states. “Lot 2 will remain undeveloped and will be used as a staging area for the PGA Golf Course.”
The site plan was approved as part of the commission’s consent agenda.
In addition, the commission approved a conveyance plat for a piece of land owned by HEB Grocery Company. The item description included one big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash on roughly 23.6 acres, located southwest of FM 423 and US Highway 380.
Frisco’s first H-E-B location opened at 4800 Main St. in September 2022.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
