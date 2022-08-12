Rail district stage renderings

Renderings show visual concepts for a 4th street plaza planned for Frisco's downtown Rail District. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Kimley Horn

As Frisco looks at costs for a three-pronged approach to making the downtown area more walkable and pedestrian-friendly, the Frisco City Council has maintained an approach of “doing it once and doing it right.”

Using voter-approved bond funding from 2019, the city has been looking to improve Elm and Main streets and provide a 4th Street plaza area that aims to serve as a draw to the downtown. Specifically, plans include reconstruction of Elm Street and adding on-street parking spaces; reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks; and providing a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. Plans for the plaza include a stage and restroom building.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments