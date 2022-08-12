As Frisco looks at costs for a three-pronged approach to making the downtown area more walkable and pedestrian-friendly, the Frisco City Council has maintained an approach of “doing it once and doing it right.”
Using voter-approved bond funding from 2019, the city has been looking to improve Elm and Main streets and provide a 4th Street plaza area that aims to serve as a draw to the downtown. Specifically, plans include reconstruction of Elm Street and adding on-street parking spaces; reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks; and providing a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. Plans for the plaza include a stage and restroom building.
The budget for the projects totals $15 million, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise, with $5 million allotted for Elm Street improvements and $10 million allotted for Main Street and the plaza.
During an Aug. 2 work session, Frisco City Council members received an updated presentation on the state of the projects.
Nathan Ante, representing Kimley-Horn, announced that a bid for the Elm Street project had opened in July and that bids came within budget. Ante announced an expected start date of mid-September for the project.
What remained are plans for the Main Street reconstruction and 4th Street plaza project. The estimates for both projects came in above the planned $10 million price tag.
During the work session, Ante presented three different scenarios for what could occur on Main Street and their associated projected costs.
Scenario One, reflecting an “all-in” vision that was presented at a previous work session, included a full buildout of Main Street from First Street to South County Road. The project would include wide sidewalks, trees in the parkway and amenities. Ante projected a $22.7 million cost for Scenario One, including both construction and inflation contingencies. The cost did not include undergrounding power poles, he said. The price did include work on the intersections, which landed at $4.2 million, he said.
Scenario two, which Ante described as “significantly less in scope,” involves widening sidewalks by taking away parking and adding as many trees as possible, as well as re-landscaping the existing medians. The scenario does include enhancing intersections, again at a $4.2 million cost. The scenario would involve no street pavement improvements. The project estimate landed at $12 million. Ante said the current pavement is about 25 years old and that typical pavement lifespan is designed to be 30 to 40 years.
“And part of the reason this one costs so much less is because if we don’t rebuild all the pavement and move all the utilities, there are a lot of utilities that are out there today, so it just limits the flexibility we have to do the ‘all-in’ in the parkways. But it does improve the walkability of the entire corridor,” Ante said.
Scenario three was presented as a “hybrid” scenario that involves providing a full buildout between 3rd Street and 5th Street at the core of the downtown with sidewalk and intersection improvements nearby. The scenario would cost about $14.8 million.
Ante also presented estimates for the 4th Street Plaza project. Visions for the project include providing an outdoor stage for live performances, water feature and restrooms. The presented budget for the plaza came in with an estimated $16.4 million for full buildout, plus contingencies.
During the discussion, city officials discussed the potential of having a bond election in the future. Knippel said there is currently bond money available to support the two projects.
“We have some park bond money we can apply to the plaza at that level right here now that wouldn’t displace anything else,” Knippel said. “With respect to the roads, assuming our cost projections hold out on the other jobs we have on the board right now, we feel like we could fund the road almost at all-in level as well.
He added that there was a potential to displace another project if a future bond election wasn’t successful.
Following the presentation, Mayor Jeff Cheney said historically, decisions about the Rail District had centered around calling for the area to begin developing organically and for businesses to reinvest first, which he said they had done.
“And now’s the opportunity where we say ‘okay, here is where the city can ultimately help to pour gas on this fire to create, really, a unique district right in the heart of our city,’” Cheney said.
He added that it was a goal to bring live music to Frisco.
“So while the numbers make me swallow this water a little harder, I think at the end of the day, it’s rather than try to piecemeal something down on the rail district, it’s, ‘Let’s laser focus on the Rail District here in this interim period. Really do our part to get this going and magnify it here with these projects and just do it once and do it right,’” he said, adding support for finding ways to save on some expenses throughout the process.
Other City Council members expressed support.
“For me, this is the right thing for our city, and I’ve said it a number of times, I just think our downtown is so incongruent with the rest of Frisco. So to me, this just closes the gap. I think it’s a great investment for our city, for a number of reasons,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham said.
“I just think unless we bite this bullet and say ‘this is the stake in the ground, this is what we want to do with our downtown,’ I think we’ll continue to kick this can down the road,” she later added.
Knippel said next steps would involve starting design of Scenario One for Main Street and the Plaza project and keeping up with costs along the way, with plans to come back to the City Council in a few months for additional feedback.
He also said Elm Street would likely be under construction around September or October, and that by the time the project wrapped up, the next project would be close to bidding.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
