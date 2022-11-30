The Mix Frisco - Aerial Rendering.jpg

The plans and name for a $3 billion, 112-acre progressive, mixed-experience community built around a vibrant central park – The Mix – have been announced. The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December 2022. It will encompass 28 of the northernmost acres along Lebanon Road and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“Our vision for The Mix is to create a community that embraces the diversity of Frisco," said Tim Campbell, head of The Mix. "At The Mix, you’ll enjoy and interact with a mosaic of thoughtful architecture and vibrant green open space. We want every view to be a beautiful one. At the heart of The Mix will be a stunning 9-acre central park designed by OJB, the landscape firm behind Klyde Warren Park, with an event lawn and performance pavilion, playgrounds, promenades, and a beautiful pond. With a total of 20 acres of green open space, The Mix will offer Frisco a truly walkable community with gorgeous, natural landscapes featuring Texas flora and mature trees.”

The Mix Frisco - Master1024_1.jpg
Download PDF The Mix Frisco aerial
