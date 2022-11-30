The plans and name for a $3 billion, 112-acre progressive, mixed-experience community built around a vibrant central park – The Mix – have been announced. The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December 2022. It will encompass 28 of the northernmost acres along Lebanon Road and is expected to be completed in 2026.
“Our vision for The Mix is to create a community that embraces the diversity of Frisco," said Tim Campbell, head of The Mix. "At The Mix, you’ll enjoy and interact with a mosaic of thoughtful architecture and vibrant green open space. We want every view to be a beautiful one. At the heart of The Mix will be a stunning 9-acre central park designed by OJB, the landscape firm behind Klyde Warren Park, with an event lawn and performance pavilion, playgrounds, promenades, and a beautiful pond. With a total of 20 acres of green open space, The Mix will offer Frisco a truly walkable community with gorgeous, natural landscapes featuring Texas flora and mature trees.”
StreetLights Residential, a Dallas-based, design-focused multifamily and mixed-use developer is a partner on the project.
“Our team has taken great care to craft unique experiences and tastefully designed buildings that will allow residents to navigate more approachable neighborhood blocks and create moments of discovery within an urban fabric,” said StreetLights Vice President of Development Greg Coutant. “We’re designing not only to optimize how residents will experience The Mix, but also to ensure the entire Frisco community will enjoy The Mix for its high-quality shopping, urban greenspaces, and the promotion of health and wellness as a Fitwel community.”
Designed as a Fitwel community, The Mix is planned to support the wellbeing of its occupants and support healthy communities. The Mix is planned to have approximately 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail including a grocery store, 400-450-key business hotel and 200-key boutique hotel, and 3 million square feet of residential. The Mix will benefit from ready access to important thoroughfares: Lebanon Road (north); North Dallas Tollway (west); Parkwood Boulevard (east); and John Hickman Parkway (south).
“We admire what Frisco leaders have achieved and their vision for the future. We’re all excited to make The Mix a reality and an integral part of the incredible community of Frisco,” said Campbell.
Partners for The Mix include: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL, master plan architects; Kimley-Horn, planning and design engineering; OJB Landscape Architecture, landscaping; StreetLights Residential, mixed-use development; The Retail Connection, retail; and JLL, office and medical space.
