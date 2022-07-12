Frisco Police responded to three reports of breaking and entering on July 9, according to community crime map data for July 4-11.
The first report of breaking and entering on July 9 took place at 8:30 a.m. at a residence on the 6300 block of Frisco Square Blvd. Less than 4 hours later, another breaking and entering burglary report was taken at noon July 9 on the same block in Frisco Square.
Police responded to a third breaking and entering burglary report at 3:30 p.m. July 9, at a residence on the 4500 block of Mission Avenue.
Other incidents of note for July 4-11 were:
- At 12:01 a.m. July 5, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported to police at a residence on the 8500 block of Santa Clara Drive.
- At 8:20 p.m. July 5, a report of breaking and entering burglary took place at a specialty store on the 2600 block of Preston Road.
- At 1:25 p.m July 6, a theft from a construction site was reported on the 11300 block of Four Roses Trail.
- At 6 p.m. July 6, a theft from a building was reported from a residence on the 9300 block of Wade Blvd.
- At 11:15 a.m. July 7, a theft took place at a department store on the 5900 block of El Dorado Pkwy.
- At 8:35 p.m. July 9, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported from a parking lot on Preston Road.
- At 5 p.m. July 9, a theft at a home was reported on the 4500 block of Mission Ave.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.