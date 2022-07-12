Police Report Graphic
Frisco Police responded to three reports of breaking and entering on July 9, according to community crime map data for July 4-11.

The first report of breaking and entering on July 9 took place at 8:30 a.m. at a residence on the 6300 block of Frisco Square Blvd. Less than 4 hours later, another breaking and entering burglary report was taken at noon July 9 on the same block in Frisco Square.

Police responded to a third breaking and entering burglary report at 3:30 p.m. July 9, at a residence on the 4500 block of Mission Avenue.

Other incidents of note for July 4-11 were:

- At 12:01 a.m. July 5, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported to police at a residence on the 8500 block of Santa Clara Drive.

- At 8:20 p.m. July 5, a report of breaking and entering burglary took place at a specialty store on the 2600 block of Preston Road.

- At 1:25 p.m July 6, a theft from a construction site was reported on the 11300 block of Four Roses Trail.

- At 6 p.m. July 6, a theft from a building was reported from a residence on the 9300 block of Wade Blvd.

- At 11:15 a.m. July 7, a theft took place at a department store on the 5900 block of El Dorado Pkwy.

- At 8:35 p.m. July 9, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported from a parking lot on Preston Road.

- At 5 p.m. July 9, a theft at a home was reported on the 4500 block of Mission Ave.

