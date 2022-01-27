Freakonomics host Stephen Dubner visited Frisco as part of the podcast, and toured The Star, the HQ of the Dallas Cowboys and a thriving entertainment, business and residential district in the heart of Frisco. But The Star is just one element of Frisco's explosive growth in this century. Frisco is now home to more than 200,000 residents, boosts 11 high schools, and will soon be home to the HQ of the Professional Golf Association of America, which is relocating from Florida. Yes, Florida, to Frisco. The HQ will be the anchor of a 600-acre mixed-use development with three golf courses, an Omni resort and more.
All that said, Frisco Economic Development director told the podcast Frisco still needs Dallas.
"Dallas still has the major urban centers that we need in terms of some of the amenities that some of the executives still always look for… What's interesting is that Frisco tends to compete more with the other suburbs than it does Dallas proper. We have different features. For instance, we don't have urban transit here, so a project that oftentimes might want urban transit might look for a Dallas solution. So they're not going to look in the suburbs."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.