A portion of Legacy Drive in Frisco is headed for an expansion.
The Frisco City Council has approved allocating roughly $18 million to McMahon Contracting for a reconstruction and expansion of Legacy from State Highway 121 to Warren Parkway.
According to city documentation, the project will bring the roadway to “its ultimate configuration” by expanding the road to six lanes in addition to reconstructing most of the existing four lanes.
The council approval, which came Tuesday night, is the culmination of roughly five years of work, Assistant Transportation Director Brian Moen said.
Linda Kelly, president of the Stonebriar Legacy Association of Neighborhoods (SLAN), thanked city staff for their work.
“As we all know, the last five years, it’s been a very controversial topic,” Kelly said, “and so much work has gone into this with city staff, and I mean between involving SLAN and our area, from reviewing documents, from meetings after meetings after meetings, and actually having site visits with city staff, through this planning process, it has been an amazing experience.”
She added that there is more work to be done once the project is underway, such as addressing concerns about safety while getting in and out of the neighborhoods.
Dean Stubbe, president of the Stonebriar Village Homeowners Association, said he also supported the project.
“It has been a long five years,” Stubbe said. “We’ve worked very close with staff, so would like to thank the city, the staff and in particular, (Engineering Services Director) Paul Knippel and (Assistant Engineering Director) Jason Brodigan.”
Construction on the project is slated to begin in July and last for about 18 months, stretching into 2023.
Mayor Pro Tem Will Sowell said pre-pandemic, he had heard many concerns about traffic in Frisco.
“While I’m appreciative of the efforts of the residents of southwest Frisco in advocating for what they want, I think the real winners here are the people that drive Legacy every day,” he said.
Sowell said he felt the city had found a way to benefit all Frisco residents while keeping people who are local to the area happy too.
The bond-funded project also involves intersection improvements and the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Legacy and Country Club Boulevard. There will also be modifications and upgrades to current traffic signals at State Highway 121, Town and Country Boulevard, Stonebriar Drive and Warren Parkway.
About 1,400 feet of Town and Country, west of Legacy, will also get capacity improvements, city documents state.
“This is part of progress,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said Tuesday, “and I know once that’s completed, it’s going to be a temporary pain and struggle for the areas in Frisco, but when it’s completed, it will really help congestion and getting cars through there.”
