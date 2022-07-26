HALL park.jpg
It's impossible to pass through Frisco on the Dallas North Tollway without seeing the cranes reaching for the sky. 

The towering structures are visual reminders of the work that has been underway at HALL Park in Frisco, which has totaled over 141,515 hours of construction (as of July 20), according to a Facebook post by the park. 

HALL Park

An art piece by sculptor and fiber artist Janet Echelman will be a permanent art installation at the forthcoming community park in Frisco’s HALL Park. The piece has been dubbed “Butterfly Rest Stop.” 

