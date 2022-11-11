@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate, the Dallas affiliate of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network, held a ribbon cutting of its second Texas office, in Frisco on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The local firm’s ownership group is led by Dallas businessman Jerry Mooty, Jr., the nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce led the ribbon-cutting event and celebration. @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate supports the community and local nonprofits and presented a donation to Melody of Hope.
Mooty is rapidly expanding the @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate brand within Texas. The Frisco office is his second @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate location within 18 months. This newest office is in the luxury residential and retail development, The Shops at The Gate, a block north of The Star.
Since its inception in 2000, @properties has become the 9th largest brokerage firm in the nation with over $23 billion in annual sales volume, according to the latest RealTrends 500 ranking. The firm offers industry-leading technology, marketing, and agent-training programs. With the addition of the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, the company now offers clients the enhanced benefits of a worldwide luxury real estate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories. The company also has a close relationship with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business founded in 1766, giving clients another conduit to Christie’s auction, private-sale, and appraisal services.
With backing from high-net-worth individuals including the Jones family, Mooty expects this accelerated growth to continue for @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate in Frisco and other, soon-to-be-announced, high-growth Texas markets.
“@properties has developed an unbeatable combination of high-powered, realtor-friendly technology coupled with an inventive, high-touch marketing style that has proven successful in Dallas,” says Mooty.
Frisco has been ranked as the fastest-growing city in America for more than a decade. Also, Frisco is the proud home of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters, the PGA of America, and headquarters for Fortune 500 companies like Keurig Dr Pepper and TIAA, with more in the pipeline.
Mooty says, “I love Frisco and have spent a lot of time there as part of the leadership/ownership team of Blue Star Sports. I know Frisco will be a successful market for @properties | Christie’s International because we are already attracting the top realtors and inspiring buyers and sellers of luxury properties.”
The Frisco office has already attracted a strong team of realtors with the award-winning Rosa Collins leading the way since early 2022. “We have continued to add fantastic agents in North Dallas as we prepare for this launch including, Wanda Piland, the wife of the former Frisco fire chief, Lindsay Reyes of Platinum Real Estate Group, Frisco power couple Chris & Jeffie Jones, and longtime super-agent Jill Elliott of the J Elliott Real Estate Group. We continue to search for the best agents in the metroplex to help grow the culture of our luxury brand,” says Mooty.
The new Frisco office is located at 4606 Frisco Green, Suite 100. The Frisco office will be fully open by mid-December when the construction is finalized.
An attorney, entrepreneur, and real estate agent, Mooty co-founded the McCathern Mooty, LLP law firm and served as its managing partner for 14 years. In 2014, alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones family, he launched Blue Star Payments, rebranded Blue Star Sports, a financial tech services firm that was acquired by private equity in 2017.
He has been involved in real estate for more than two decades through his work as a lawyer, residential and commercial developer, investor, and broker. Most recently, he was director of strategy and led the top-producing Jerry Mooty Real Estate Group at Rogers Healy and Associates in Dallas.
For more information, visit atpropertiesdallas.com. Find @properties Christies International Real Estate on Instagram and Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.