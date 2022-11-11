@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate, the Dallas affiliate of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network, held a ribbon cutting of its second Texas office, in Frisco on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The local firm’s ownership group is led by Dallas businessman Jerry Mooty, Jr., the nephew of Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

