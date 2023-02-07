police lights
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. 

Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4. 

