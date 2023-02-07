The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connec…
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant.
Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
"Two suspects, Alec Adamson and Mason Schiller of Prosper, TX, were taken into custody on February 3," the Little Elm Police Department said in a Feb. 7 statement.
Police said both have been charged with murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.
The department previously said that the subjects taken into custody were 17 and 18 years old.
A letter to parents identified Pleasant as a student of Lone Star High School in Frisco ISD.
"David will be missed greatly," LSHS Principal Keith Tolleson stated in the letter. "Our thoughts go out to the Pleasant family and loved ones at this time."
