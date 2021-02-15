Prosper ISD has announced campus and office closures for Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of inclement weather and unsafe driving conditions.
The announcement comes after the district moved to close schools on Feb. 11 for both in-person and online learners after the area received some ice the night before.
Classes for in-person and virtual students are now canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, as are after-school activities and events.
In its announcement, Prosper ISD said it had not resorted to a fully remote learning model during the closure days in part because the district and surrounding communities were starting to experience power outages and rolling blackouts.
“This has also impacted our internet connectivity,” the district stated. "As these outages continue, we want our students, parents, and staff focused on keeping their families warm and safe as this inclement weather continues.”
In addition, the district has shut off non-essential systems and lowered the temperature in its campuses and facilities to help reduce energy demand.
In addition, the district has built in extra minutes into its school calendar and bell schedule to help meet operational requirements from the Texas Education Agency.
“This ensures that our students will obtain TEA’s required number of annual operational minutes even if the district is forced to close for several days due to extenuating circumstances,”the district stated.
Prosper ISD will provide additional updates on its website, prosper-isd.net, and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
