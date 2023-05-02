(From left) Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director with Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Blake Rowling, president of TRT Holdings, the parent company of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Robert Rowling, chairman and founder of TRT Holdings, and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney cut the ribbon to officially open the Omni PGA Frisco Resort to the public on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Omni PGA Grand Opening Event_19.jpeg

During his remarks, Abbott noted the tournaments slated to come to the Omni PGA Frisco site, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship May 24-28, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2027 PGA Championship.
IMG_9834.JPG

Omni PGA Grand Opening Event_24.jpeg

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney talks about the impact the Omni Frisco PGA Resort will have for citizens of the city who will be able to spend their days and evenings on the complex enjoying one of the many restaurants and activities available on the grounds of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Exactly 1,362 days ago, construction began on the golf courses at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort site.

More than three years later after the first piece of dirt was moved on the property, Tuesday, May 2, marked a monumental day for Frisco as officials gathered to officially cut the ribbon for the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

