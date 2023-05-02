(From left) Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director with Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Blake Rowling, president of TRT Holdings, the parent company of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Robert Rowling, chairman and founder of TRT Holdings, and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney cut the ribbon to officially open the Omni PGA Frisco Resort to the public on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney talks about the impact the Omni Frisco PGA Resort will have for citizens of the city who will be able to spend their days and evenings on the complex enjoying one of the many restaurants and activities available on the grounds of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
During his remarks, Abbott noted the tournaments slated to come to the Omni PGA Frisco site, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship May 24-28, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2027 PGA Championship.
Exactly 1,362 days ago, construction began on the golf courses at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort site.
More than three years later after the first piece of dirt was moved on the property, Tuesday, May 2, marked a monumental day for Frisco as officials gathered to officially cut the ribbon for the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
"There may be no center of gravity more poignant than Frisco as it concerns economic development going forward,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at the event.
The project comprises a public-private that includes the city of Frisco, the PGA of America, Omni Hotels and Resorts and Frisco ISD. Tuesday’s ceremony included remarks from representatives of Omni Hotels and Resorts, representatives of TRT Holdings, Inc. (the parent company of Omni Hotels and Resorts), Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Gov. Greg Abbott.
During his remarks, Abbott noted the tournaments slated to come to the Omni PGA Frisco site, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship May 24-28, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2027 PGA Championship.
“With those tournaments also will come even more growth and investment here in the Frisco area,” Abbott said. “Places that you see that are vacant land right now will not be vacant for very long, because you will see many businesses that will aid or assist, could be Omni, or Universal Studios, whatever the case may be, this is going to be a bustling area and region for literally decades to come, and it will provide prosperity for generations.”
Officials broke ground on the site on May 4, 2021. Roughly two years later, the site now hosts 500 guest rooms; 10 luxury ranch houses; an 800,000-square-foot, 200-yard green dubbed The Dance Floor; The Swing, a 10-hole pitch and putt area; a destination spa; 13 food and beverage outlets; five retail shops, four pools and 127,000 square feet of media and event space.
“Golf gets the headlines of Omni PGA Frisco, but this is a public-private partnership,” Mayor Jeff Cheney noted Tuesday. “And so for the city of Frisco, it was more about the public uses of this project. And so we love to tell the story that if you never pick up a golf club, you’re going to love this project.”
‘Reality is better than the dream:’ See 30 photos from the grand opening, ribbon cutting at Omni PGA Frisco!
Sneak Peek: See more than 40 photos of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort campus before it opens on May 2
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.