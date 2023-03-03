Frisco Library March 2023 27.jpg

There are a series of plot points that go into a building’s transformation from rocket facility into public library.

There’s the “wall-breaking” in spring of 2021 that kicked off a roughly $64 million construction project, back when—as Library Director Shelley Holley puts it—stakeholders had ideas about how the building’s future would be.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments