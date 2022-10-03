Shelby Fawver has been a Frisco resident for 24 years and currently serves as Director of Events with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m a Texan, born and raised in El Paso. I studied Finance at Lubbock Christian University. My husband and I met at work and married shortly after. We’ve lived in Frisco for 24 years and have three children that have all attended Frisco ISD schools. We are almost empty nesters with our youngest graduating in May. I am passionate about health and fitness, sharing often on social media.
What brought you to Frisco?
My husband (fiancé at that time) and I bought a spec home in Plantation Resort in Frisco. His parents lived in the neighborhood. We got married in our house on our closing day, 24 years ago.
How did you get to be a part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce?
A friend shared that the Chamber was in need of an Events Manager.
What all goes into coordinating a Frisco Chamber of Commerce event?
Lots of planning. It’s truly a team effort. Finding venue availability, setting the date, contract negotiations, site visits, menu planning, lots of AV conversations, room layout, marketing plan laid out, emails, lots of emails, social media, reels, videos, securing sponsorships, content creation, securing speakers (content experts), run of show, run through, many meetings…
How do these events work to support Frisco's business community?
The goal with our events is to bring people together. Many of our events inform attendees about what is happening in Frisco and how it affects their business. Other events provide valuable connections. All of our events help fund the chamber’s work in the community.
What is your favorite event hosted by the Chamber, and why?
I love our Annual Awards Gala! Seeing everyone dressed up and celebrating one another is the BEST!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family. Love watching our daughter play soccer. I am a fitness fanatic and LOVE to workout!
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I don’t have a favorite place to spend time other than my home! Some of my favs are FC Dallas and RoughRiders. We are a sports family.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This may be a stretch, but "Days I Will Remember" by Tyrone Wells
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird, my alarm is set for 3:30 a.m.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be known for creating moments. Moments that are memorable, that allowed people to connect authentically
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
