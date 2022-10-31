Ashton Stewart, a 12-year-old student in Frisco, has dreams of becoming and astrogeologist. Today, he is also a reigning Taekwondo champion, having recently won at the 2022 Tiger Rock Masters Invitational World Championship. He is a student at Tiger Rock Martial Arts and has a goal of becoming a third-degree black belt by the time he is 13 years old.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Hello, my name is Ashton Murphy Stewart, and I’m 12 years old. I do homeschool, and I have a 4.0 (which is the highest you can get) at Acellus Academy. I have a dream to become an astrogeologist at NASA, and I excel in math and science.
How did you get into Taekwondo?
When I was little, I would watch karate and kung fu shows on the TV, and then one afternoon my dad took me to a place called Tiger Rock Martial Arts. This was when I was almost 8 years old, and my dad signed me up for a class to see if I’d want to do martial arts. I tried it out and I said, ”Yes, I want to do martial arts.” So, I signed up and have been doing it ever since.
What have you learned from participating in Taekwondo?
I learned mostly six things:
To have self-control around others
How to be a good example
How to lead others on the right path
Treat others how you want to be treated (no matter how different they are)
Perseverance
Self-motivation
What are your thoughts on being a world champion?
Being a world champion is amazing, but once you do that, you have a duty. That duty is really important to your future, your school, your job and pretty much your whole life. It is important to always be ready, and always do your very best at every tournament, if you are able to go.
Tell us about your goal to become a third-degree black belt by the time you're 13. How are you working towards that goal?
I set that goal to help improve my skills. I set it at age 10 as a goal that was possible but only through hard work. The reason I did that was because there’s three tests and three competitions (which isn’t a lot, because my family travels a lot so I may miss some). Right now, I’m a 2nd Degree Level 1 which means I have three more tests or competitions to reach my goal.
What has it been like being a part of the leadership team with Tiger Rock Martial Arts?
In the teens leadership team, they make you read a book called “Extreme Ownership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, and teach us that there are no bad teams, only bad leaders. We are learning how to be better leaders and how to teach martial arts to others, as well. They teach us how to be better speakers and give instructions so that everybody can hear you speaking. We learn that when we make a mistake we just make a joke out of it, so we do not ruin the class and can use it as a opportunity build trust.
How much practice would you say you do for Taekwondo in a given week?
In a week, I have five normal teen classes and one class I help teach, so that would six days in total (unless I’m on vacation or something).
What is your favorite part about practicing Taekwondo? What is the toughest part?
My favorite part of class is when we get to spar each other. When we do sparring, we have protective gear on so there is less of a chance that you can get hurt. Also, if you kick or punch in certain areas you can get a point or points. The person with the most points wins.
The toughest part is when someone in the class messes up three times, and the whole class has to do push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups, crunches, planks, etc.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my spare time, I play with my dog, Gigi, draw, play mind-bending games, go swimming, go biking, or play chess.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Fight Song" by Rachel Platten.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird.
What do you want to be in the future?
An astrogeologist at NASA.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
