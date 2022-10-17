Tian Dai graduated from Independence High School and soon after graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Today, their food truck 88 Bites can be found around the community. Check out 88bitesgourmet.com for a menu and calendar of truck stops.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a nonbinary individual who has a wide range of interests and hobbies, both in and out of the culinary field! I am a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, one of the best culinary schools in the U.S. I graduated about two years ago with a degree in Culinary Arts and a minor in sommelier and beverage management, where I gained the skills and knowledge that would allow me to open my own restaurant/business. I'm also a big geek on classic prohibition cocktails, not to mention a massive nerd when it comes to whiskey. On the other side of the spectrum, I love to tinker and just create things using my hands. I've got a 3D printer that I recently upgraded, and I hope to use that to print and modify the interior space of the food truck! I'm also fairly adept with electronics, whether it be building my own PC or soldering my own LED displays. I'm also really big into writing and music, but I just don't have the time or resources to get into those right now.
What brought you to the Frisco area?
I actually graduated from Independence High School in FISD! I actually decided to come back home after college to wait out the pandemic but found myself staying.
What made you want to get into the food truck business?
I've had a mentor who owned a food truck that I worked on for a few summers in culinary school, so I learned a lot from him regarding the business. I also noticed there weren't a lot of interesting or diverse food in the area, so I thought I'd be able to help fill that gap.
What is your earliest cooking-related memory?
I think it was when I was around 4 or 5 I saw how the dough my grandma was kneading was very similar to playdough, so I asked for a piece to play with. I made mini pastas and buns that mimicked what my grandma made! I also have a lot of memories of eating fairly exotic stuff like jellyfish, alligator and python!
What is your favorite thing to make?
To be honest, that is an unfair question for chefs, as I don't really have any particular favorites to make. I'm happy as long as I'm working with food! But if you really need something specific, then I think my favorite things to make are new things. Techniques I've never tried before, an ingredient I'm unfamiliar with, or just throwing something together to see if it works. There's an element of play in it that keeps the creative side alive and thriving.
Tell us about your food truck.
I love traveling and adventures, so I wanted that to reflect the food truck. The name is actually based on the Jules Verne novel "Around The World In 80 Days." Unfortunately a company is already named 80 Bites, so I had to come up with something else. 88 also happens to be a lucky number in Chinese, so I went with it, and it stuck! I also think it has a catchy-ness to it - 88 Bites.
What has been the best part about running your business? What has been the most surprising part?
The best part about this business is setting my own schedules and just working with food. It's what I entered this industry for, so I'm more or less living the dream, albeit a very stressful and daunting dream at times. The most surprising thing has to be people's tastes. It shifts depending on where I go, so I never know what's going to sell better than what.
What is a normal day like for you?
I usually wake up and make coffee and check my emails, next I make sure I have my prep ready for the day, and then transfer everything to the food truck. But all of that could have other things strewn in like feeding my snake and jumping spider, tinkering on my 3D printer, or really whatever I feel gravitated to do that day. A "normal day" is never quite what I would call my days. ADHD is both a blessing and a curse!
Where can Frisco locals find your food truck?
I go all around the DFW area, but you can usually find me at the Frisco Rail Yard or Prosper Silo Park. You can go onto my website (88bitesgourmet.com) and find a calendar where I post my whereabouts!
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Unstoppable" by Foxy Shazam.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely night owl (as I'm writing this at 4:30 a.m.).
What do you want your legacy to be?
I don't quite have that answer for you, but whatever it is, I want it to be something that leaves the world a better place than I'd left it.
