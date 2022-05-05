Five separate instances of theft/larceny were reported in the area around El Dorado Parkway and Coit Road at two separate construction sites in northeast Frisco.
The five instances were reported between April 26-May 1. On April 26, Frisco Police Department officers responded to a report of theft/larceny on the 12900 block of Caprock Dr. On April 27, officers responded to a report of theft/larceny on the 11300 block of Tusk Trail, the 11200 block of Tusk Trail and the 11300 block of Blackwater Trail.
Two days later, police responded to other report of theft/larceny at a construction site on the 11900 block of Hickory Knoll Lane.
Finally, on May 2, a theft/larceny was reported on a construction site on the 2000 block of Temperence Hill Drive.
Other major incidents reported the week of April 26-May 4 were:
- At 9:08 p.m. April 26, a theft/larceny reported at 12600 El Dorado Pkwy.
- At 1 a.m. April 28, a theft from a restaurant building on the 9300 block of Preston Road was reported.
- At 3:07 a.m. April 29, officers responded to a report of a burglary/break-in and entering at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 5100 block of Warren Pkwy.
- On April 29, two reports a theft from school buildings were reported. Officers responded to a theft on the 12300 block of Frisco St., at 8:58 a.m., after just 58 minutes earlier, they responded to a theft on the 8100 block of Teel Pkwy.
- Two reports of motor vehicle thefts were reported. At 1:15 a.m. May 1, a motor vehicle theft was reported in a parking lot/garage on the 8000 block of Stonebrook Pkwy. The next day, at 2 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported from a parking lot/garage on the 8600 block of Brookhollow Blvd.
