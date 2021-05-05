On April 1, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jim Skinner had terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III. The announcement added that an eighth detention officer resigned while under investigation.
“Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less,” Skinner stated at the time.
The seven detention officers were originally placed on administrative leave as a “matter of policy,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a March 15 statement announcing Scott’s death.
Scott, a 26-year-old Frisco man who was reportedly schizophrenic, was arrested in Allen on March 14 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After being admitted and discharged from Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, he was booked in the Collin County Detention Center, where Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said he “exhibited some strange behavior” while in custody.
Officers reportedly tied him to a restraint bed, maced him and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, officers rushed him to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
In late April, the Collin County Medical Examiner reported Scott’s manner of death as homicide. The cause of death was announced to have been “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”
Star Local Media submitted an open records request to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requesting the names and reports of Collin County Sheriff’s Office jailers with April 1, 2021 separation dates.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday email that it would not confirm if the names provided were those who left the department in connection with Scott’s death.
The request yielded eight names and reports:
Andres Cardenas first began as a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2017 and served through April 2018. He again was appointed as a jailer in November 2018 and served until April 1.
Alec Difatta was appointed as a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in June 2018 and served until April 1.
Blaise Mikulewicz was appointed as a peace officer with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1988 and served there until 2011. He then served as a peace officer with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office from February through July in 2012. After that, he became a jailer and peace officer with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office from 2012 to 2019. He joined the Collin County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer and peace officer in December 2019 and served until April 1.
Rafael Paredez was appointed as a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office from December 2018 and served until April 1.
Justin Patrick was appointed as a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office from August 2011 and served until April 1.
James Schoelen was first appointed as a jailer with the Collin county Sheriff’s Office from October 2017 and served until April 1. Schoelen’s is the only one of the eight reports received from TCOLE that shows a jailer appointment start date on April 28 following the April 1 end date.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office had announced in an April 27 press release that one of the officers had successfully appealed their termination and been reinstated.
“Sheriff Skinner disagrees with this decision and is considering his options before the full Civil Service Commission,” the announcement stated.
Christopher Windsor was first appointed as a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in January 2002 and served up to April 1. He also served as a peace officer with the office starting in 2009.
Austin Wong was first appointed as a jailer with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office from May 2010 through February 2017. He was then a jailer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office from February 2017 and served until April 1.
