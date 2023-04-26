THE COLONY – The Frisco Reedy baseball team lives by the philosophy of creating chaos.
With two outs in the top of the eighth in a tie game on Monday night, the Lions had the go-ahead run at third base.
That’s where the speed and instincts of senior Jalen Stringfellow took over. The Reedy senior sprinted down the base line after a pitch by The Colony junior JD Clarke deflected off the glove of junior catcher Caden Degele. Stringfellow slid into home plate to score the go-ahead run, and the Lions hung on for a 3-2 victory.
Reedy scored its three runs in unconventional fashion: a throwing error, balk and passed ball.
“Our big philosophy is to get a runner on third base with less than two outs,” said Mickey Sepanek, Reedy head coach. “A couple of those times, we got a runner on third with two outs and we just tried to force the issue and create a little chaos. Jalen is a fantastic base runner. He got himself in scoring position with a stolen base, got over there to third base and just fantastic instincts and reads.”
With the win, Reedy (9-4) moved into a tie with Frisco for second place in District 9-5A, while The Colony fell to 8-5 and is tied with Frisco Wakeland for fourth place. The Lions can clinch a playoff berth with a win Friday against the Cougars.
If the Cougars, Lions and Wolverines finish in a three-way tie, a play-in series will be held Saturday to determine the final two playoff berths.
The Colony struck first. With two outs in the bottom of the first, senior Dylan Guevara singled through the right side of the infield on an 0-2 count to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. He finished with two hits.
“He’s had a great year,” said Martin Dean, The Colony head coach. “He’s a guy that we didn’t know if he would be a starter this year. If we had to name an MVP right now, he would be it.”
The Cougars tallied eight hits, but Lions senior pitcher Will Johnson worked around a few jams. He proceeded to toss seven straight shutout innings after giving up two runs in the opening frame and also initiated two pickoff attempts that resulted in a base runner for The Colony being tagged out between first and second bases. Johnson finished with six strikeouts.
“Will is our horse, is our ace,” Sepanek said. “You can always count on him. It was a great job by our dugout and our offense staying in the game to give him a chance. They got two on him early, and sometimes that happens. But he really settled in after that and got stronger as the game went along.”
The Colony junior right-hander Wesley Peck was just as impressive on the mound. Peck and JD Clarke combined on a one-hitter seven strikeouts. However, it was a few costly defensive errors that did in the Cougars.
Reedy got on the board in the top of the second. A dropped third strike allowed Johnson to reach base with two outs. Johnson was pinch ran for. A short time later, a throwing error to third base allowed the Lions to score and reduce The Colony’s advantage to 2-1.
The Lions tied the score at 2-2 in the fifth when the Cougars were called for a balk.
The Colony had the winning run at second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Jason Wueger led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Trey Rangel. But the game went into extra innings after a strikeout and a ground out to end the frame.
Stringfellow scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning on a passed ball.
“Wesley did a great job, but we just didn’t do enough,” Dean said. “We gave them some runs. They competed. They just wanted the game a little more than we did.”
