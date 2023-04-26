Will Johnson Reedy

Frisco Reedy senior Will Johnson allowed two runs over eight innings in the Lions’ 3-2 win over The Colony on Monday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

THE COLONY – The Frisco Reedy baseball team lives by the philosophy of creating chaos.

With two outs in the top of the eighth in a tie game on Monday night, the Lions had the go-ahead run at third base.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments