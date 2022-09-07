On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform.
Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
Moments later, the show began. Contestants approached the stage one at a time to sing anything from a classic Bollywood song to “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran.
This was the Frisco Forty Talent Show, and a group of Reedy High School seniors were working to put it on.
Senior Aniruddh Marella said he and his friends decided to throw the charity talent show to support the Texas Women’s Foundation. The event raised $8,000 for the organization.
Marella founded Everyone Matters, an organization that has raised $15,000 through book sales, bake sales, toy drives and that has benefited the Texas Women’s Foundation, ministry organization Buckner International, Uganda NGO Rukundo International and Satya Sai Primary School. For Marella, a talent show was a fun way to gain support for the event’s cause.
Marella said the group worked on the event through the summer. The first iteration was a virtual competition, asking kids from the community to submit a Google form and show off their talents.
When first putting the event together, Marella said, the group anticipated getting contestants mostly from the Reedy High School area of Frisco. Instead, they got submissions from such places as Atlanta and Los Angeles.
Saturday’s event featured mostly individuals from the DFW area, Marella said, and they came in a wide range of ages. Contestants from ages 5-18 showed up to perform on Aug. 27, showing off a wide variety of talents, including singing, creative writing, artistic works and more.
“I was really blown away to see the actual variety of the talents we had at this show,” Marella said. “It was amazing to see. Because I know when I was a kid, I could never do anything like this. I’d be way too scared to go up in front of a crowd of people and start singing something. So like I mean it’s amazing to see how confident these kids are in showing their ability.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
