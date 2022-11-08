Frisco Reedy sophomore Breanna Smith rises in the air for a hit during the fourth set of a Region II-5A quarterfinal against Frisco Lone Star at Plano High School on Tuesday. The Lions beat the Rangers in four sets.
PLANO – Frisco Reedy head volleyball coach Katie Rudd felt that her Lions committed too many errors in the first set of Tuesday evening’s Region II-5A quarterfinal against District 9-5A rival Frisco Lone Star.
But one thing that favored Reedy was experience. The Lions were a regional finalist last season for the first time in program history, while the Rangers had never won a playoff match until this year. Tuesday marked Lone Star’s first appearance in the third round of the postseason.
Lone Star had all of the momentum in the early going, but Reedy cut down on their
errors as the match proceeded to rally for a 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 victory at Plano Senior High School.
“I definitely believe that our experience has helped us out, and it’s something that we have talked about,” Rudd said. “We’ve been here and thankfully been able to make this road. It helped us out tonight.”
Final: Frisco Reedy defeats Frisco Lone Star 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22. Great effort by the Rangers, who were in their first regional quarterfinal in school history. Lions one win away from a second straight regional final. pic.twitter.com/gkGHwCPW9f
Reedy (25-13) is now one win away from a second straight appearance in the regional final. All the Lions have to do to make that happen is to defeat McKinney North on Friday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. from Prosper Rock Hill.
On Tuesday, Lone Star (26-11) never made it easy for Reedy.
The Rangers fed off the energy of their boisterous crowd in the first set. Lone Star went on a 13-1 run after Reedy had led by three points to take a 19-11 lead with a service ace by junior Faith Harris.
Reedy didn’t go away quietly. The Lions got back-to-back aces by senior Ella Gamber as part of a 9-2 run to reduce the deficit to 21-20. However, a kill by senior Amani Mason on the very next point and subsequent hitting errors by Reedy allowed Lone Star to pull out the victory in set one.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Leah Nielsen, Lone Star head coach. “They executed their game plan well. Obviously, Reedy had counters and rebuttals. We didn’t adjust quite as well in the second and third sets. Obviously, they have some weapons, and we struggled a little bit tonight in serve-receive. I think that was the biggest factor.”
Reedy stormed out to an 8-1 lead in the second set after a kill by senior Reese Miller. Miller came up with several timely kills all night and was benefited by great complementary offense from seniors Gracie Cagle, Halle Schroder and Taylor Fogliani, and junior Caitlyn Gantzer.
Schroder fed off Miller’s energy, recording seven kills in the third set alone with her sixth giving the Lions a 16-9 lead.
But it was Reedy’s scrappy play on defense that earned rave reviews from its head coach. Rudd liked how her Lions dove to the court to dig out balls. She also complimented her squad’s play behind the service line.
“We’ve been able to play scrappy defense, and it’s something that we’ve been working on and accumulating,” Rudd said. “It’s something that you just have to do. You can practice it, but it is something that you have to choose to do. The girls definitely chose to play defense today, and we were scrappy.”
Trailing 2-1 in the match and needing a win to keep its season alive, Lone Star played with the same urgency in the fourth set that it had showed during the opening frame.
In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Rangers tied the score at 16 with a tip kill by freshman Camille Perry.
Lone Star continued to show a lot of fight, but Reedy made the necessary plays down the stretch. Fogliani provided a towering net presence all night for the Lions, and she delivered in the clutch, which included a block for a 21-20 Reedy lead.
A celebration ensued on the Lions’ side of the court after a Ranger player tipped the ball into the next just six points later.
However, it was heartbreak for Lone Star, which saw the best season in program history abruptly come to an end.
More than 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match, the Rangers emerged from the locker room and were greeted with loud rounds of applause by their adoring fans.
Lone Star finished with 26 victories for their highest win total in a single season, in addition to its first two playoff wins in school history.
“This is just a special group,” Nielsen said. “It’s my first-ever group of four-year seniors. They’ve put in the work to change the culture, just to come from the conversation of not having playoffs in the conversation to see how they have bought in and worked hard and executed. It’s been a special group.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.