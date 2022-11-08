Breanna Smith Frisco Reedy

Frisco Reedy sophomore Breanna Smith rises in the air for a hit during the fourth set of a Region II-5A quarterfinal against Frisco Lone Star at Plano High School on Tuesday. The Lions beat the Rangers in four sets.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

PLANO – Frisco Reedy head volleyball coach Katie Rudd felt that her Lions committed too many errors in the first set of Tuesday evening’s Region II-5A quarterfinal against District 9-5A rival Frisco Lone Star.

But one thing that favored Reedy was experience. The Lions were a regional finalist last season for the first time in program history, while the Rangers had never won a playoff match until this year. Tuesday marked Lone Star’s first appearance in the third round of the postseason.

