Refresh Frisco and Little Elm founder Elizabeth Watkins thanks the crowd for attending the organization's inaugural gala and supporting its mission.

AUSTIN — First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, today announced the recipients of the 39th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards. These awards, presented in conjunction with OneStar Foundation, honor the exemplary service of individuals, groups, and organizations that have made a significant contribution to Texas communities through service and volunteering in the past year. 

“I am thrilled to recognize the 14 outstanding winners of this year’s Governor’s Volunteer Awards for their selfless dedication to Texans across the state,” said First Lady Abbott. “The true strength of Texas is found in our people, and this year’s award winners are a moving testament to the character of the Lone Star State.”

