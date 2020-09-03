Medical City Frisco was the first of 14 hospitals in its Medical City Healthcare division to implement “Beyond the Mask,” an initiative that involves masked staff members wearing photos of themselves sans mask in an effort to help patients and caregivers connect.
The project has expanded to all Medical City Healthcare facilities which have since implemented Beyond the Mask or are in the process of rolling it out, said Emily Harris, Medical City Frisco public relations director. The initiative began with an idea from staff, Medical City Frisco CEO Patrick Rohan said.
“They're the ones that are in the weeds,” he said. “They're the ones that are in the day-to-day interactions with patients, and what they found out relatively quick was with universal masking and always wearing a mask that communication breakdowns were a little more prevalent, and a lot of that has to do with being able to see the face and connect.”
In addition, Rohan said, staff noticed that patients were having trouble identifying who was who and making a personal connection. He said an important part of caring for people was allowing them to know who is taking care of them. Part of that is putting a face to their caregiver’s name and having a consistency in knowing who is coming in and out of their room.
“When you're wearing a mask and a face shield, and sometimes even more personal protective equipment, it's really hard to identify who's in there, and it could be definitely an intimidating factor when you're already in a new area,” Rohan said. “Most people don't plan to go to the hospital.”
Since the initiative began, Rohan said the hospital has gotten feedback from patients noting the pictures.
“It really puts them at ease and helps them kind of relax and trust and connect, that these are just people taking care of them, they're not a bunch of masked healthcare workers that they'll never know who they are,” he said.
Rohan said another part of the project was to incorporate gestures that would be used in conversations with patients. Gestures might include pointing at a name tag when caregivers are introducing themselves and putting hands over the heart when telling a patient that the staff member will be caring for them, he said.
“Now that we have the picture with our face, we're using gestures, we're kind of going down a new path of reinventing communication, not only for a better quality of care, but also for a better overall experience and connection to make our patients feel at ease and create that level of trust with our caregivers,” he said.
Rohan said he, too, is wearing a photo.
“Even for me to see my team's face on a picture, it's been a refreshing and welcoming initiative that I've enjoyed personally,” he said.
