LITTLE ELM – Losing a multiple-point lead in the first set of Tuesday’s home opener against Frisco Heritage felt like a gut punch to the Little Elm volleyball team.
The Lady Lobos appeared to be in control after holding two separate six-points lead but things unraveled rather quickly as the Coyotes capitalized on some mistakes by Little Elm to win the opening game by two points after a block on the right side of the net by Heritage junior middle blocker Elizabeth Villanueva.
But one thing that third-year Little Elm head coach Kelly Covert has preached to her Lady Lobos in their winning start to the 2023 season is refocusing and remaining disciplined when things don’t go their way. That ability to remain calm and collected during moments of adversity ignited a rally and eventual 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 victory for Little Elm.
“We did really good about keeping good body language if Heritage went on a run,” Covert said. “During previous times, we didn’t have good body language. I felt like that positive energy helped to get the ball back faster and get us going.”
Prior to the start of Tuesday’s match, Little Elm senior Kali Liva took notice of the large student section that was in attendance. The Lady Lobo supporters were full throat from the beginning, and the cheers that resonated from just a few rows behind the team bench motivated Little Elm in the early-going.
Junior Isabella Bueno spotted a service ace for a 6-3 Lady Lobos lead, and later in the first set, a kill and an ace on back-to-back points by senior Bailey McCreary bumped the Little Elm advantage to 16-10.
“The crowd was definitely bigger and had more enthusiasm than I’ve seen in past years,” Liva said. “We love it when people come out and support us. It makes a big difference.”
Heritage head coach Ashley Foster called a timeout just a few points prior to McCreary’s ace. Her team came into Tuesday evening looking to snap a two-game losing streak, but after an inauspicious start was pivotal in allowing Little Elm to gain a big advantage, her Coyotes didn’t get rattled.
It took a few points to get going, but junior Bri Brown brought Heritage all the way back to 22-22 after a kill. Little Elm scored two of the next three points to take a one-point lead but Heritage finished the first set strong. Villanueva’s block on the final point of the set left Little Elm stunned.
“It was definitely difficult because we were winning in the first set, but before the second set, we all got together and said, ‘We were right there. We’ve got it. We just have to communicate more and don’t let thing get in our way. Let’s fight,’” Liva said. “That’s what we did.”
Heritage appeared to have Little Elm on the ropes near the end of the second set. Covert put up her hands in disbelief after Coyotes junior Brooke Lee hit a service ace into the back left corner of Little Elm’s side of the net for a 24-23 lead. However, the Lady Lobos fought off set point, rallying with two kills by McCreary to forge a 1-1 tie in the best-of-five match.
“We’ve been focusing on being resilient,” Covert said.
Heritage held leads early in each of the next two sets. Senior Kalyah Braxton, who led the Coyotes with 231 kills last season, had three kills over that span of play and also received good support from Brown, Lee and junior Kaitlin Salazar to give Heritage a fighter’s chance. Braxton finished with 12 kills, followed by 11 from Lee.
However, Little Elm finished stronger, getting tip kills from senior Avery Allsop and Liva to end the third and fourth sets, respectively.
With the win, Little Elm improved to 13-4, which is four more wins than the Lady Lobos had last season when they finished with a 9-27 record. The Lady Lobos had 19 wins the previous three seasons combined.
Liva points to one difference as the reason why Little Elm has double-digit wins in a season for the first time since 2019.
“Team chemistry,” she said. “The past couple of years, we didn’t have the right team chemistry. This year, we’ve been doing a lot of team bonding and just doing stuff off the court. It’s been a big reason why we’re at where we are.”
