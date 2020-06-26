The Rotary Club of Frisco has honored Firefighter/Paramedic Colby Brown, of the Frisco Fire Department, with the 1st Responders “Service Above Self” Award.
“Service Above Self.” To Rotarians, this is a motto to live by. But to the men and women serving Frisco in our police and fire departments, it is a way of life. This award is to recognize Frisco’s 1st Responders that best demonstrate “Service Above Self”. Each quarter, the Rotary Club of Frisco alternates awarding a deserving member of the Frisco Fire Department and Frisco Police Department. The recipient is identified by the Command Staff of the respective department, and other than having demonstrated “Service Above Self”, the qualifications and selection will be determined by that department.
Colby Brown is the type of firefighter that leads from the front and continually strives to improve himself and those around him. As a Frisco Firefighter, Colby sets a great example for both younger and older firefighters he is exposed to. He works hard, trains hard, and studies hard to become better.
Colby was the 2nd Frisco Firefighter to complete the rigorous Georgia Smoke Diver Program, a six-day, 60 hour intense program designed to expose firefighters to the extreme demands that may be placed on firefighters at any incident.
Colby is capable of working in any position in the Frisco Fire Department, from paramedic on an ambulance to acting officer on a fire engine. Additionally, Colby was named by his peers as the 2019 Frisco Fire Department Firefighter of the Year.
Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland and Battalion Chief Cameron Kraemer assisted in the award presentation.
The Rotary Club of Frisco meets at noon on Thursdays at the Crest Infiniti event center on State Hwy 121. All are welcome to visit and learn more about serving your community both locally and globally.
