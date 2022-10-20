Earlier in October, the Rotary Club of Frisco honored three Frisco police officers with “Service Above Self” awards. In the photo, left to right are Frisco Police Chief David Shilson, Officer Chandler Haddock, Officer Samantha Brown, and Sgt. Radd Radd, along with Will Russell of the Rotary Club of Frisco. Haddock, Brown and Radd were honored with the "Service Above Self" awards.
The three Frisco police officers who were recognized were Sgt. Radd Rotello, Officer Samantha Brown and Officer Chandler Haddock. This is Rotello’s second “Service Above Self” award.
The three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call where a female was being held against her will and being assaulted by her ex-husband. The caller reported that the male had a gun and was threatening to kill the female.
Without hesitation the officers quickly entered the house and attempted entry into the room where the female was being held by the suspect. The suspect was in fact armed with a handgun and fired shots at the officers nearly striking them. Fortunately, the officers were able to take positions of cover and then begin negotiating with the suspect. The officers also secured a ladder to help evacuate three children from the house safely. Eventually the suspect came out peacefully and he was taken into custody. The officers involved were recognized by the Frisco Police Department with Meritorious Conduct Awards.
At the Rotary Club meeting, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson also assisted in the presentation. Also in attendance were Frisco Assistant Police Chief Darren Stevens and Lieutenant Kristopher Lee.
Said Stevens to the Rotary Club, “In an industry where many are leaving or avoiding joining the profession, the act of recognition and appreciation by Rotary helps reinforce for our people that what they do is appreciated.”
Lee shared this with the Rotary Club, “I would like to thank you and the Rotary Club of Frisco for the awards that were given to our officers yesterday. Receiving praise from community members and leaders such as those found on Rotary helps remind the officers that the citizens of Frisco support them tremendously.”
