Rotary Club of Frisco honor

Earlier in October, the Rotary Club of Frisco honored three Frisco police officers with “Service Above Self” awards. In the photo, left to right are Frisco Police Chief David Shilson, Officer Chandler Haddock, Officer Samantha Brown, and Sgt. Radd Radd, along with Will Russell of the Rotary Club of Frisco. Haddock, Brown and Radd were honored with the "Service Above Self" awards.

 Photo Provided

The three Frisco police officers who were recognized were Sgt. Radd Rotello, Officer Samantha Brown and Officer Chandler Haddock. This is Rotello’s second “Service Above Self” award.

