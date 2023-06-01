The Frisco RoughRiders were held in check by the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday, losing 3-0 despite a terrific start from Jack Leiter at Riders Field.
Leiter (2-3) allowed just one run and two hits in six innings, striking out four against one walk. He gave up a solo homer in the second inning but did not allow a hit to the next 14 batters. He allowed a single to the last batter he faced but Kellen Strahm threw out Cole Cummings at second base on the play.
Leiter has allowed just five earned runs in the month of May across 27 innings for a 1.67 ERA.
Daniel Camarena (1-2) pitched six shutout innings for the win.
Frisco (20-26) has now split the season series so far at four wins apiece with San Antonio (25-22), which remains tied for first place in the South Division.
The RoughRiders threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning despite having the bases empty with two outs. Dustin Harris and Nick Tanielu both singled but Alek Jacob induced Liam Hicks into a groundout to record the save.
Strahm had the only multiple-hit effort for Frisco, singling twice in the game.
Harris walked twice and singled once. After his fifth-inning walk, he stole second and third base during the same at bat. He now leads the Texas League with 21 steals and 36 walks.
The RoughRiders host the third game of the six-game series on Thursday, June 1st at 7:05 p.m. RHP Owen White (1-2, 4.24 ERA) takes the ball for the RoughRiders, countered by the Missions’ LHP Jackson Wolf (3-5, 4.38 ERA). Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
