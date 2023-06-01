The Frisco RoughRiders were held in check by the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday, losing 3-0 despite a terrific start from Jack Leiter at Riders Field.

Leiter (2-3) allowed just one run and two hits in six innings, striking out four against one walk. He gave up a solo homer in the second inning but did not allow a hit to the next 14 batters. He allowed a single to the last batter he faced but Kellen Strahm threw out Cole Cummings at second base on the play.

