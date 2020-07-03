Frisco ISD has painted a picture of what life at schools might look like when school resumes for in-person instruction.
The district has released detailed guidance documents, each laying out how multiple dimensions of school life will be altered around the pandemic that has recently yielded record case counts and hospitalization numbers in the state. The documents are meant to help parents as they decide whether to commit their children to an in-person or online learning model for when school resumes in August.
The guidance documents are tailored to specific sections of education and organized by topic into detailed bullet points of information. Documents also include details about the district's "Virtual Academy" option for completely online learning.
Each conjures a series of mental snapshots depicting school life as altered for a COVID-19 world, including physically distant group work, the daily disinfecting of classrooms, restrooms and high-touch areas and varying degrees of face mask protocols for students and staff depending on the local severity of COVID-19 transmission.
Staff will be expected to self-screen for symptoms before going to work, and parents will be expected to screen their children every day before sending them to school. Teachers will be expected to monitor students. One part of the documents for elementary, middle and high school instruction includes an isolation protocol if a student or staff member shows COVID-9 symptoms.
The protocol involves having a student showing symptoms undergo a clinical assessment by the school nurse. Sick students will be separated from others and will have to be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than an hour after the campus contacts the parent.
Other students will be taken to another part of campus so that the classroom can be disinfected, according to the district.
If a staff member has COVID-19 symptoms, they will follow district protocol including isolation from other staff members and students, according to the documentation. The district will communicate with parents of students who come in contact with a COVID-19 positive staff member or student.
“Students or staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time,” the documentation states.
The steps are just a few of many detailed points covering life in a variety of educational settings as the district approaches the first day of school.
Parents and guardians have until the end of the day July 10 to indicate if their children will be a part of the snapshots of in-person learning highlighted in the district guidance documents. The district emailed commitment forms on June 29 asking parents to say if their children will attend school in-person or opt in for a “Virtual Academy” option. If the district doesn’t get a student’s form by 11:59 July 10, the district will assume that the student will return for in-person instruction.
Parents will be given the chance to change the education model their students follow after the school year begins, the district stated.
Meanwhile, the district notes, the current details are subject to change, leaving the snapshots to spend a little more time in the development room.
The full reports can be accessed here.
