Scooter’s Coffee will be the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl college football bowl game, per a new multi-year agreement announced Monday in Frisco.
Beginning with this year’s game, the official bowl name will be the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.
The 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and will be televised on ESPN. The participating teams will be announced in early December.
“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl. Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans and the local community,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl.
Scooter’s Coffee is a rapidly growing drive-thru specialty coffee chain approaching 700 stores in 29 states, with plans to have 1,000 stores open by mid-2024.
“On behalf of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and partners, we are delighted to enter into this exciting new relationship with the Frisco Bowl and ESPN Events because they amplify all the good in college football and make a difference through education, leadership and community,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “Through the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, we look to deepen the connections with our loyal customers, future customers, and our franchisees; and we also are looking forward to making new connections with football fans across the country. Coinciding with this sponsorship, at a later date, we will announce a partnership with a community organization that supports our youth.”
The Frisco Bowl is an annual NCAA sanctioned post-season Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football bowl game played in Frisco at Toyota Stadium since December 2017. The bowl game is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The Frisco Bowl originated in Miami, Florida as the Miami Beach Bowl before moving to Frisco in 2017. The 2022 Frisco Bowl saw Boise State from the Mountain West Conference beat Conference USA’s North Texas in a thrilling 35-32 victory.
