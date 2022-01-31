Frisco Fire file

A local resident was rescued by Frisco firefighters and police on Sunday after reporting that he was trapped by a fire in his home.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, an occupant of a Frisco home reported a fire, stating he was trapped on the second floor due to thick smoke and high heat downstairs, said Kelly Kistner, Public Information officer for the Frisco Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. With assistance from the Frisco Police Department, firefighters were able to rescue one occupant from the second story window on the back of the entrance, Kistner said.

“Seconds after making the rescue the rear of the residence, including the area in which the occupant was rescued from, became heavily involved in fire,” he stated.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital and later released, Kistner said. The fire originated in the kitchen area, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Frisco Firefighters Association Facebook page, the fire was declared “out” shortly after 9:30 a.m.

