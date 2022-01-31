A local resident was rescued by Frisco firefighters and police on Sunday after reporting that he was trapped by a fire in his home.
Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, an occupant of a Frisco home reported a fire, stating he was trapped on the second floor due to thick smoke and high heat downstairs, said Kelly Kistner, Public Information officer for the Frisco Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. With assistance from the Frisco Police Department, firefighters were able to rescue one occupant from the second story window on the back of the entrance, Kistner said.
“Seconds after making the rescue the rear of the residence, including the area in which the occupant was rescued from, became heavily involved in fire,” he stated.
The occupant was taken to a local hospital and later released, Kistner said. The fire originated in the kitchen area, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to the Frisco Firefighters Association Facebook page, the fire was declared “out” shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.