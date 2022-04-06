FISD logo
The annual eligibility and registration process for prekindergarten is underway. 

Parents of students who will turn 4 years old by Sept. 1 are invited to explore eligibility criteria for Frisco ISD’s free, full-day prekindergarten program.

Prekindergarten is offered to qualifying students at the FISD Early Childhood School and elementary campuses across the District, with transportation to and from school provided by parents.  

The program prepares students for success by focusing on language development, social skills, early literacy skills and early math concepts.

Students who attend must qualify in one of the following areas, as outlined by the state of Texas:

  • Proficiency in English is limited due to another language being spoken in the home. 

  • Low family income qualifies the student for the free/reduced lunch program.

  • Meet the definition of homeless.

  • Be a member of an active military family or be a member of an inactive military family whose parent was injured or killed during active military service. 

  • Has ever been in the foster care system. 

  • Has a guardian who is eligible to receive the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical first responder.

“This program is designed by the state of Texas as an early intervention for students whose life circumstances may cause additional challenges or struggles for them as a learner,” said Melissa Ellis, assistant director of early childhood instruction. “We are able, at any early age, to identify and support those needs so we can grow students as learners before they even start kindergarten.”

Pre-K students’ days are filled with foundational academics and planned, purposeful play to  build both knowledge and independence. Students learn classroom expectations such as how to communicate with adults and get along with same-age peers, setting students up for success in kindergarten and beyond. 

To learn more about the Frisco ISD prekindergarten program and how to enroll, please visit friscoisd.org/pre-k. The first day of the 2022-23 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

