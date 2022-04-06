Students who attend must qualify in one of the following areas, as outlined by the state of Texas:
Proficiency in English is limited due to another language being spoken in the home.
Low family income qualifies the student for the free/reduced lunch program.
Meet the definition of homeless.
Be a member of an active military family or be a member of an inactive military family whose parent was injured or killed during active military service.
Has ever been in the foster care system.
Has a guardian who is eligible to receive the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical first responder.
“This program is designed by the state of Texas as an early intervention for students whose life circumstances may cause additional challenges or struggles for them as a learner,” said Melissa Ellis, assistant director of early childhood instruction. “We are able, at any early age, to identify and support those needs so we can grow students as learners before they even start kindergarten.”
Pre-K students’ days are filled with foundational academics and planned, purposeful play to build both knowledge and independence. Students learn classroom expectations such as how to communicate with adults and get along with same-age peers, setting students up for success in kindergarten and beyond.
To learn more about the Frisco ISD prekindergarten program and how to enroll, please visit friscoisd.org/pre-k. The first day of the 2022-23 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and south central
Texas.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the
wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to
30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should
use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may
wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and
other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the
strong winds.
&&
