Frisco ISD Middle School theatre departments took part in the spring season competition season that included the annual UIL Theatrical Design and One-Act Play contests.

Six campuses advanced to the UIL Middle School One-Act Play District Contest including Clark, Fowler, Hunt, Lawler, Nelson and Scoggins middle schools.

Throughout the contest, each troupe dazzled on the stage, exemplifying skills well beyond their years. In the end, Scoggins Middle School took first place with their production “The Old Man and the Old Moon.” The Hunt production of “A Midsummer Night's Dream” took second place and Nelson claimed third place with “Peter/Wendy.”

There are months of preparation that goes into planning, studying and building for what goes on before, during and after a performance.

Lebanon Trail High School Theatre Director Michael Hollomon marveled at the work and productions of the students and their teachers.

“The commitment of everyone involved was clearly evident,” Hollomon said. “Each campus is providing students exceptional arts experiences directly tied to curriculum, instructional practices and artistic expression.

“As thespians, our students form a large budding Frisco ISD theatre community.”

Below are the students who represented and were spotlighted by their schools in the competition.

Middle School One-Act Play Results

  • Best Performer Awards
  • Brooke Bailey - Nelson
  • Isaac Vincent - Hunt

Best Crew Award - Scoggins

All Star Technician Awards

  • Claire Andersen - Nelson
  • Payton Corder - Fowler
  • Adam Faruqi - Lawler
  • Enzo Johnson - Scoggins
  • Will Lester - Hunt
  • Tristian Talent - Clark

All Star Cast Acting Awards

  • Ojas Badgayan - Fowler
  • Gio Cameau - Scoggins
  • Tiffany Esmond - Nelson
  • Sahani Gupta - Clark
  • Palmer Johnson - Hunt
  • Katelyn Kennedy - Scoggins
  • Rohan Singh - Lawler
  • Julio Velo - Fowler

Honorable Mention Acting Awards

  • Neela Behzadi - Hunt
  • Elijah Brown-Frazier - Nelson
  • Gavin Crisson - Scoggins
  • Nathan Hoang - Nelson
  • Ashlyn Marshall - Clark
  • Apolline Saifi - Clark
  • Veda Srinivas - Lawler
  • Cady Troxel - Fowler

Middle School Theatrical Design Contest Results

Set Design

  • Kristen Chi - Stafford
  • Anushka Gowda - Stafford
  • Genevieve Grim - Clark
  • Truman Royal - Scoggins
  • Advait Singh - Vandeventer

Costume Design

  • Ava Alexander - Nelson
  • Asher Griggs - Trent
  • Eliana Laskaris - Clark
  • Yashaswini Puttaraju - Stafford
  • Nihitha Valagor - Vandeventer

Marketing Design

  • Leann Elsadi - Trent
  • Varenya Koppisetty - Hunt
  • Caitlyn Pham - Stafford
  • Advait Singh - Vandeventer
  • Manaskriti Sista - Maus

Hair/Makeup Design

  • Rebecca Herrera DaSilveira - Hunt
  • Jana Iyer - Clark
  • Shachi Kumar - Clark
  • Arsha Singh - Trent
  • Sydney Turman - Griffin
