By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Refresh Frisco. 

The ceremony is scheduled for noon Dec. 6 at 124 Rose Lane Unit 405 (Entrance 2). 

