2022 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala29.JPG

The theme for the 2022 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala was "Celebrate You!"

True to the theme of the 2022 Frisco Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Gala, "Celebrate You," Chamber president and CEO Tony Felker wanted to recognize all in attendance who were impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

At the beginning of the event's presentation, Felker first asked health care works to stand and be recognized, followed by first responders, small business owners, anyone who had to sit through countless Zoom meetings and by the time he got to the end of his list, the entire room was standing and applauding.

It was a great way to great the crowd engaged, and also pay tribute to how the city of Frisco and its businesses and community leaders rallied these past two difficult years and celebrate the year that was and the year ahead at the annual event — back in person for the first time in two years.

Matthew Reiter, 2021 chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, said the past two years forced the chamber to find new ways to interact with its members, and caused positive changes, "and for that, we are going to be a stronger chamber going forward." 

Mike Barber, 2022 chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, said his board's focus will be in three vital areas: workforce, non-profit assistance and helping the small-business ecosystem.

Scenes from the 2022 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Gala

1 of 44

Felker recognized the top 10 investors with the chamber for 2021. The list included Frisco Economic Development Corporation, CoServ, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial, Simmons Bank, Hall Park, Merit Financial Advisors, Jaguar Land River Frisco, Texas Health Hospital-Frisco, Altair Global and Whitley Penn.

And then it was time for the gala's main event, announcing the 2021 Frisco Chamber of Commerce award winners:

- Ambassador Team of the Year: White's Warriors, led by Sharon White

- Ambassador of the Year: Chauny Shivers

- Legacy Award: Former Frisco Mayor Mike Simpson and his wife, Sandy Simpson

- Spirit of Frisco Award: Sunitha Cheruvu

- Citizen of the Year: Earnest B. Morgan

- Entrepreneur of the Year: Jeb Matulich and Brian Wyson, Tumbleweed Texstyles

- Emerging Leader of the Year: Sangita Datta

- Visionary Award: Sam Roach

- Visionary Award: George Purefoy, retiring city manager, City of Frisco

Frisco City Manager George Purefoy, who will be retiring on June 30, 2022, after 34 years in the seat, accepts the Visionary Award from the Frisco Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's annual gala event Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Purefoy is Frisco's first, and only, city manager.

- Volunteer of the Year Award: Jenny Dowdy

- Employer of the Year: The Cheney Group

- Chairman's Award: John Talkington, Apex Networking Solutions, Inc.

- Innovator of the Year: City of Frisco

- Significant Contributor to the Arts: North Texas Performing Arts

- Developer of the Year: Hall Park

- Significant Contributor to Sports: Town & Country Roofing and Construction

- Small Business of the Year: Ann Anderson Insurance

- Medium Business of the Year: Simmons Bank

- Large Business of the Year: IKEA

- Non-Profit of the Year: National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

- President's Award: Chris Johnson, Frisco STYLE magazine

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments