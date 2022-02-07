True to the theme of the 2022 Frisco Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Gala, "Celebrate You," Chamber president and CEO Tony Felker wanted to recognize all in attendance who were impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.
At the beginning of the event's presentation, Felker first asked health care works to stand and be recognized, followed by first responders, small business owners, anyone who had to sit through countless Zoom meetings and by the time he got to the end of his list, the entire room was standing and applauding.
It was a great way to great the crowd engaged, and also pay tribute to how the city of Frisco and its businesses and community leaders rallied these past two difficult years and celebrate the year that was and the year ahead at the annual event — back in person for the first time in two years.
Matthew Reiter, 2021 chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, said the past two years forced the chamber to find new ways to interact with its members, and caused positive changes, "and for that, we are going to be a stronger chamber going forward."
Mike Barber, 2022 chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, said his board's focus will be in three vital areas: workforce, non-profit assistance and helping the small-business ecosystem.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce honored Sam Roach, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, with the Visionary Award. Accepting the award on his behalf was his wife, Judy. Sam is recognized as one of Frisco's most influential people. He was instrumental in starting the Frisco Economic Development Corporation where he served as president from 1991 to 2000; he served on the Collin County United Way Board of Directors; he was on the Founding Board of Governors of Stonebriar Country Club; served as director and vice president of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and was a member for 36 years.
Felker recognized the top 10 investors with the chamber for 2021. The list included Frisco Economic Development Corporation, CoServ, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial, Simmons Bank, Hall Park, Merit Financial Advisors, Jaguar Land River Frisco, Texas Health Hospital-Frisco, Altair Global and Whitley Penn.
And then it was time for the gala's main event, announcing the 2021 Frisco Chamber of Commerce award winners:
- Ambassador Team of the Year: White's Warriors, led by Sharon White
- Ambassador of the Year: Chauny Shivers
- Legacy Award: Former Frisco Mayor Mike Simpson and his wife, Sandy Simpson
- Spirit of Frisco Award: Sunitha Cheruvu
- Citizen of the Year: Earnest B. Morgan
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Jeb Matulich and Brian Wyson, Tumbleweed Texstyles
