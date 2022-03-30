The Frisco Police Department is pleased to announce the upcoming 18th annual presentation of Shattered Dreams. Presented in conjunction with the Frisco Fire Department, Frisco Independent School District, PHI Air Medical, CareFlite, Texas Health Hospital Frisco, and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Centennial, the program will be held at Lebanon Trail High School on March 31-April 1 and at Independence High School on April 28-29.
Shattered Dreams is a two-day program designed to educate students, parents, and the community about the serious issue of underage drinking and impaired driving by providing a realistic experience and encouraging positive decision-making. This moving presentation is held the week before the school's prom, an occasion where teenagers are most likely to consume alcoholic beverages. Due to the pandemic, the program was not held in 2020 or 2021.
As part of the program, students are shown a video of the events leading up to an alcohol-related crash involving their peers, and then watch as police, fire, and other emergency personnel respond to a crash scene staged near the school. The crash “victims” are then transported by ground ambulance and air ambulance to local hospitals, while the “deceased” student is transported by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. An FPD officer at the scene then administers field sobriety tests on the driver, who is then arrested and transported to the Frisco City Jail for book-in and arraignment.
When Shattered Dreams first originated in the mid-1990s, someone was killed in an alcohol-related crash every 15 minutes. To represent this, the day of the crash a student is pulled from class every 15 minutes by the Grim Reaper, and then becomes part of the Living Dead. As students are pulled from class, an FPD officer reads an obituary written by the student's parents. At the end of the school day, the Living Dead, crash victims, and drunk driver are taken on an overnight retreat to enhance the learning experience.
Due to the staged crash on Thursday, Ohio Drive will be closed between Lebanon and Fleetwood from approximately 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On April 28, Independence Parkway will be closed between Sheffield and Sutherland during the same time frame.
otorists are urged to find alternate routes those days.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.