Since coming to Frisco in 2006, Megan Nguyen-Trinh has made it a practice to give back to the community in numerous ways. That includes serving with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Frisco ISD Long Range Planning Committee and currently serving as treasurer with the Frisco Education Foundation. She was named "Young Professional of the Year" by the Junior League of Collin County in 2020.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A native of New Orleans (Who Dat!), I am a true 'rajun cajun' at heart. My husband and I have been married for 10 years and we have two wonderful children together, ages 9 and 7. I work for Bank of America in the Commercial Banking group and have the joy and privilege of helping businesses grow and thrive in the market. Within the community, I have the honor of serving on multiple boards focused on youth, education, business, ending hunger and homelessness. I am incredibly passionate about everything that I am involved in.
What brought you to Frisco?
I relocated to the DFW metroplex in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. After looking into many of the surrounding cities, I felt that Frisco was a growing and welcoming city with a great school district and a place I could call home. I moved to Frisco in 2006, and the rest was history. I think anyone who knows me knows how much I love Frisco and our community!
What made you want to get involved with the Frisco Education Foundation?
Supporting our youth by way of education is a huge passion of mine. I strongly believe that investing in our youth now is an investment in our future.
What goes into your current role with the foundation?
As a board member, I work with our board collectively to support students and educators of Frisco ISD through scholarships, Grants for Great Ideas, Mindbender Academy STEAM camp and the Business Incubator program. Also as treasurer of the board, I lead our Investment and Finance Committee in an advisory capacity as it relates to short- and long-term strategies for the Foundation.
You've also been involved with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, Frisco ISD Long Range Planning Committee and more. What drives you to be involved in the Frisco community?
Giving back to my community will always be a key component across every part of my business and personal life. Not only is it a mission close to my heart, but it is also simply the right thing to do.
In 2020, you were named 'Young Professional of the Year' by the Junior League of Collin County. What advice do you have for young professionals in Frisco today?
The one advice I would share with young professionals is to give it your all with every single opportunity, because you only get one shot at it.
What is a normal day like for you?
That’s a great question. As structured as I am, not one day is like any other for me. Though I can say my days start and end with faith and family. Work, community involvement, kids’ sports/activities, and everything else all gets done in between.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
At every chance possible, I love to travel, bake and garden. Outside of these activities, I really enjoy volunteering and giving back within the community.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
I spend so much time at many different places in Frisco, but the one place that I spend the most time is at Frisco Ranch. It is a shopping/dining area that my family and I enjoy the most in Frisco because we love Asian food and all that the center has to offer. We were incredibly ecstatic when it came to Frisco, as it was the first and much needed Asian American development in our city. Our next annual Lunar New Year celebration will be held there again on Jan. 28, and all families are invited to join in the festivities. You won’t want to miss it! More details to come!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would you choose?
That’s a tough one because I could list a dozen! However, my top three are "Lean On Me," "I Will Survive," and "Roar." In Vietnamese, it would be "Lòng Mẹ" by Hương Lan.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am naturally a night owl, but given all that is currently on my plate, I would say that I’m both.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like to be known as the best-mom-ever to my children, a young female professional who motivates and challenges others around me, an uplifting leader who sets an example for the next generation to follow, and a compassionate servant of God.
