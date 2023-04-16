Sunny. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 11:31 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around Frisco for the week of April 16:
Check out a game at Riders Field April 18-21. The Frisco RoughRiders are slated to host the Arkansas Travelers April 18-23. More information is at milb.com/frisco.
IFL team the Frisco Fighters will face the Arizona Rattlers at the Comerica Center starting at 7:05 p.m. April 22.
More information is at friscofighters.com.
The Grove at Frisco Commons will host improv workshops for veterans from 3-5 p.m. on April 18, April 25, May 2, May 9, May 16 and My 23.
"These classes are free and open to any active, retired, or veteran military personnel," the event page states. "Sign up is at the door and class space is limited so don't be late!"
The Grove at Frisco Commons is located at 8300 McKinney Road in Frisco.
The next iteration of Music in the Chamber will feature Frisco Chorale.
The performance is slated for 8-9:30 p.m. April 21 in the Frisco City Council chambers located at 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard. The event is free.
A Frisco skate competition has been scheduled for April 21, with check-in starting at 5 p.m. The event will take place at Frisco Skate Park (12895 Honey Grove Drive).
The competition starts at 6 p.m. with the following events:
Dinner will be provided for registered participants.
Registration information is at friscotexas.gov/1471/Frisco-Comp-Series
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.