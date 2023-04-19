FRISCO – Ever since April 6, the Frisco Reedy softball team has flipped the switch.
Coming into Tuesday’s District 9-5A home game against Creekview, Reedy had been dominant over its previous three games, having won each contest by at least nine runs and not allowing one run.
Reedy continued its recent mastery of district opponents. Senior Makayla Cox struck out 16 on senior night and yielded just one run on four hits while also going 2-for-3 with a bat in her hand, lifting the Lions to a 5-1 playoff-clinching victory against the Lady Mustangs.
Reedy has outscored its last four opponents, 50-1. But before the Lions began their recent four-game win streak, they underwent a reset. Reedy gave up eight unanswered runs to The Colony after taking to a three-run lead in the top of the first inning of a 16-8 loss on April 4. It has been business as usual ever since for the Lions (20-6), who earned their 20th win on Tuesday.
Reedy is in the postseason for a fifth consecutive season – excluding the 2020 season, which was cancelled after 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Creekview (10-14), which was an area finalist last season, was eliminated from playoff contention.
“For us, it was sticking to what we know and do best,” said Alexis Cantu, Reedy head coach. “For us, that’s making the routine plays, having good at-bats, focusing on one pitch at a time.
“After The Colony game, we reset our goals as a team, and they’ve been doing what we need to do.”
Creekview, on the other hand, came into this week trailing Reedy and The Colony by two games for fourth place in 9-5A with two games remaining in the regular season. But in a contest that the Lady Mustangs desperately needed to win, a few untimely defensive miscues early in the game proved costly.
After Creekview stranded two base runners in the top of the first, Reedy senior Caitlyn Warren reached on a one-out double in the home half of the first and then advanced on an errant throw from left field to second base on a fly-out. Junior Audrey Messer followed with an RBI single, driving in Warren to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
Errors continued to plague Creekview.
After Reedy sophomore Paige Sommers singled to lead off the bottom of the second, junior Campbell McKee came up to bat looking to advance Sommers to second base. McKee laid a bunt, which was fielded cleanly. However, the throw was dropped at first base by Creekview. The Lions made the Lady Mustangs pay. Two batters later, an RBI ground-out drove in a run, giving Reedy a 2-0 lead.
“The thing I told them before the game is to run everything out and we’ll capitalize on it,” Cantu said. “If they make an error, that’s a positive at-bat for us.”
That opened the floodgates for Reedy. Sophomore Megan Lau and Warren followed with back-to-back RBI singles to increase the Lion advantage to 4-0.
Cox aided her cause with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Although she was tagged out at third base trying to extend a double into a triple, her hit gave Reedy a five-run lead.
With Cox in a good rhythm on the mound, the only question that remained was if Reedy would earn a fourth consecutive shutout.
Creekview sophomore Kaelani Rogers ended Reedy’s shutout attempt in the sixth, lining an RBI double into right field to reduce the Lions’ lead to 5-1. The Lady Mustangs threatened for more after senior Brianna Lopez drew a walk to put runners at first and second with two outs. But Cox struck out sophomore Malory Martin to end the threat.
“Mak has great poise when she is on the mound,” Cantu said. “You can really see that if you’re watching. She does a good job of staying composed regardless if they get a hit off her or if she is striking out people. You’ll get a fist bump from her every now and then, but I have full confidence in her that she’s going to do what she needs to do.”
Reedy closes out the regular season Friday at Frisco and will play an opponent to be determined in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week. The Lions are in search of their first postseason series win since 2019 when they made it all the way to the regional final. Creekview finishes the season Friday at home against Newman Smith.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.