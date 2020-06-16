Six members of the Frisco community formed a panel at a town hall meeting Monday to discuss race relations and policing.
The meeting comes three weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The panel included Mayor Jeff Cheney and Police Chief David Shilson. To Cheney’s right sat Daniel Rentie, who co-organized the June 1 protest along Eldorado Parkway. Rentie said the protest was about trying to make the statement that everyone was in it together.
“I feel like if anyone can figure this problem out, it would be a city like Frisco, Texas,” Rentie said.
Rentie said a lot of black children in the education systems in Frisco can say they have a real story with racism. He also said he has had the police called on him because people have made assumptions.
“We have so many different lenses, so many different perspectives of this complex issue, and education was just a simple example,” he said, “but so many perspectives that we all can take a place in trying to learn how we can get better.”
Panel member and senior pastor Jim Johnson said he realized through events in his life that while he doesn’t feel like he is racist, there is a blindness in his perception.
“One of the reasons why I’m really encouraged is because we are having more honest conversations with people at our church than we’ve ever had before about this particular issue,” he said.
He also said he realized that as a white man, he did not see how people of color have a more difficult climb to success.
“Those are the things that more and more of our people are beginning to come to grips with, and I’m really grateful for it,” he said.
Charles Brazil, Jr., panel member and local real estate business owner, said he hoped Frisco could be a role model.
“From Frisco’s perspective, Mr. Mayor, I think the progressive collaboration that the Frisco Police Department has with the black community, the more that we can help change the mindset, the perceptions that non-blacks have about black life, and the value of black life, and if we can be a role model, a leader, from a city perspective throughout the state of Texas, throughout the country, then that’s what I would hope for us to do,” he said.
Brazil also referenced Johnson’s comments.
“White America’s perception has not been black America’s reality,” he said.
Sunitha Cheruvu was also on the panel. She volunteers on multiple groups including the Frisco Police Department Training Advisory Board and Frisco Inclusion Advisory Committee. Cheruvu said the Frisco Mayoral ad-hoc Frisco Inclusion Committee was about opening up doors of conversation and building bridges.
Cheney founded the Mayor's Inclusion Committee in 2019, according to Frisco Communications.
“Frisco is a really special place,” Cheruvu said. “We had a protest, and the police helped make it happen. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Many of the questions asked at the meeting were for Shilson. He received questions about implicit bias training, traffic stop protocol and recruitment.
Shilson said staff have been exposed to implicit bias training. The meeting also featured a video on “Bridging the Gap,” the department’s required diversity training program.
“One of the things I try and convey to our officers is we want every interaction with the public to be like we’re treating our own family,” Shilson said.
If they watch a video of a traffic stop and see an officer do something that seems inappropriate or rude, supervisors will typically ask if that is how the officer would treat their family, Shilson said.
After the meeting, Cheney said hearing the questions for Shilson told him there was a need to get the message out about the community-driven law enforcement in the city and about what is in place to make sure people are treated fairly. He also said it was about continuing the conversation.
“I think kind of this whole movement has really opened a lot of our eyes and said, hey, we need to start seeing things through other people’s lenses,” he said. “I think we’ve done that OK as a city where we try to get out and meet everybody, but we need to do a better job.”
Cheney and Shilson will be participating in a virtual town hall 7 p.m. Wednesday hosted by the Collin County NAACP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.