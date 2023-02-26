The Boho Market is coming to Frisco Square (8843 Coleman Blvd) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
"The Boho Market is bringing a variety of small and local businesses to Frisco Square so you can spend the day shopping with and supporting your community," the event page states.
Frisco College Baseball Classic
The Frisco College Baseball Classic is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 3-5 at Riders Field (7300 RoughRiders Trail).
"The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other three times in a round robin format. The four teams for the 7th annual tournament will consist of The University of Oklahoma, Mississippi State University, University of California Berkeley, and Ohio State University," the event page states.
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Frisco Rail Yard
Frisco Rail Yard (9040 First St.) is hosting at Texas Independence Day celebration from 4-10 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The event will include live music by Live Rodeo, presenting classic swing and country music.
Pop culture trivia
The Frisco Bar and Grill (6750 Gaylord Parkway No. 120) hosts pop culture trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
"Your team will have fun trying to answer questions about tv, music, movies, commercials, cartoons and more!" the event page states. "Rock out to your favorite 80s, 90s and todays party music while your team has fun answering questions."
Winning teams get prizes.
