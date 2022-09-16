Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 18-24:
Make new connections
Frisco Business Connections will host its next monthly mixer from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Aloft Frisco (3202 Parkwood Blvd).
The event allows attendees to network and build business connections.
Learn more about the monarch butterfly
The city of Frisco will host a workshop presented by Carol Clark, a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist, Texas Master Naturalist, and long-time member of the Native Plant Society of Texas.
The workshop will teach attendees the story of the monarch butterfly's life cycle and migration and will provide an in-depth look at historic and current threats to monarch populations.
"You will also discover why Texas is critical for monarchs’ future success, and real steps North Texas residents can take help monarchs in their very own backyards," the event page states.
The event is slated for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road. The event is free. Registration information is available at friscotexas.gov.
Catch some (free) live music
Play Frisco will host the next installment of its Calaboose Singer-Songwriter series from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Frisco Heritage Museum (6455 Page St.)
This month's concert will feature College Station-based singer/songwriter Jordan Nix. The event is free.
Get a flashback to Frisco's history
Take a step back in Frisco time on Sept. 24 by attending the Shawnee Trail Cowboy Day 2022.
Hosted by the Frisco Heritage Museum and Heritage Association of Frisco, this event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will include wild west shows, stagecoach rides, armadillo races, pony rides, live music, food trucks and more.
Some activities require admission for participation. Admission runs at $5 per person and $15 per family. More information is at STCD2022.eventbrite.com
Catch a local game
FC Dallas will go toe-to-toe against Tigres UANL at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Toyota Stadium. Ticket info and more information is at fcdallas.com/stadium/events
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
