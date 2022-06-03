When the Soul Patrol cruises around Frisco, the group always listens to classic R&B music.
It's a key part of what makes up the bicycling group, which focuses on supporting the health and wellness of each of its members through cycling. This month, the group is looking to expand its mission to the broader community as part of a Juneteenth celebration in Frisco that will feature cycling, food trucks, a mayoral proclamation and -- yes -- classic R&B music.
Soul Patrol has scheduled a Juneteenth Bike Rally for June 18 that will kick off in the city's downtown Rail District. Proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships that will support graduating high school students.
SoulPatrol-Juneteenth-18-2022 from P guess on Vimeo.
Back when Soul Patrol held its first bicycle rally, the group expected roughly eight people to show up, said Hillis Davis, one of the founding members of the organization. Instead, 70 people showed up at the meeting point in a Frisco parking lot. At the following event, which took place at Warren Park, 150 people attended. Then came the idea to use such an event to raise money for scholarships. Through the planning process, Soul Patrol figured they'd duplicate the second event they held and draw a crowd of about 150 people, Davis said.
"Well, we’re on pace this year to have close to 300 people come out," Davis said. "And it has just taken off."
The cycling portion of the event, which will kick off at around 7:30 a.m., will include four routes with differing mileages. That includes an eight to 10-mile "family" route, Davis said, which will be open to younger children aged 10 and up and for those new to cycling who want to learn.
Following the cycling portion, attendees will be able to meet at Life-Changing Faith Christian Fellowship church on Main Street for a celebration that will include food trucks, board games and vendors. The event is also slated to include a mayoral proclamation for Juneteenth in the city of Frisco.
Davis said the event is also aiming to support local Frisco businesses.
"So whether you stop at our ride and come take a look at what we’re doing or if you just walk up and down the street and visit some of the Frisco businesses, we think we’ve accomplished our goal," Davis said.
Davis said Soul Patrol has partnered with several "Divine Nine" fraternities and sororities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council to recruit students and to administer funds.
"We’re so excited about this event, and we’d like to invite the entire Frisco community to come out and celebrate and join us June 18," Davis said.
More information is available at soulpatrol.club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.