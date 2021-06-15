police lights

Frisco residents will have to drive a little slower on part of Eldorado Parkway going forward.

The speed limit on the roadway between Farm to Market 423 and the Dallas North Tollway has been lowered to 45 mph, the Frisco Police Department said Tuesday. The change was made by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Sgt. Evan Mattei, public information officer with the Frisco Police Department, said the speed limit had been lowered from 50 mph.

