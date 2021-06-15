Frisco residents will have to drive a little slower on part of Eldorado Parkway going forward.
The speed limit on the roadway between Farm to Market 423 and the Dallas North Tollway has been lowered to 45 mph, the Frisco Police Department said Tuesday. The change was made by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Sgt. Evan Mattei, public information officer with the Frisco Police Department, said the speed limit had been lowered from 50 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.