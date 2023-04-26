Lebanon Trail not only broke through for its first playoff berth, it kicked the door in.
During the last week, the Trail Blazers not only secured their first district championship, they took two more steps toward doing it in undefeated fashion.
After taking some time away from 10-5A with its by, Lebanon Trail returned to action on Tuesday and picked up where it left off with a 3-1 win over Emerson.
Though the Mavericks (2-9) are out of contention, they put up a good fight, but Connor Robinson struck out six and allowed just one earned run over five innings and Sam Williamson came on in relief with two hitless frames to pick up the save.
Dylan Steele homered and Jackson Monroe tripled and scored to pace the offense, as the Trail Blazers improved to 11-0 and moved within one win of a perfect district run.
Independence has its district bye this week, but at 8-4, its place as the second seed is secure.
As for the final two spots, heading into the final round of games, Heritage and Liberty are tied for third, with Centennial and Memorial a game back at 4-7.
The Titans edged the Redhawks earlier this week with a 4-3 victory. Hayden Oh struck out seven and did not allow an earned run in five innings and Ben Donley came on in relief and struck out five in a pair of frames.
Offensively for Centennial, Jace Patton went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Blake Busboom, Tyler Hughes and Carter Krone had RBIs.
The Coyotes also broke their tie in the standings, for the time, with the Warriors with a 4-3 victory.
Heading into the district finale, the last two playoff berths could be settled if Liberty and Heritage both win, but there are several other scenarios that could unfold.
If Liberty and Memorial win, the Redhawks advance on record and the Warriors and Coyotes would determine the final spot with a play-in game.
If Centennial and Heritage win, the Coyotes advance on record and the Titans would edge out the Redhawks based on their sweep of the head-to-head series.
If Centennial and Memorial win, that would create a four-way tie for third place and then deeper tiebreakers would come into effect, or the teams could opt to settle it on the field.
